NBA

Randle's 31 points pace Knicks to 9th straight win, halting Raptors' 4-game run

Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Canadian RJ Barrett added 25 points and 12 boards, and the New York Knicks beat the visiting Toronto Raptors 120-103 on Saturday for their ninth straight victory.

Canada's RJ Barrett adds 25 points, 12 rebounds in 120-103 victory

Brian Mahoney · The Associated Press ·
Knicks centre Taj Gibson grabs a rebound against the Raptors’ Freddie Gillespie during first-half action on Saturday in New York. Gibson had nine points and five rebounds in a 120-103 victory. (Noah K. Murray/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)

Derrick Rose scored 19 points for the Knicks, who are on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season, when they won the Atlantic Division title in what was their last playoff appearance.

They are surging toward another one, having moved into fourth place in the NBA's Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining.

Randle, coming off a 40-point performance Wednesday against Atlanta, had 20 more by halftime Saturday. The Knicks then broke open a close game while he was on the bench to start the fourth quarter and Barrett made the big shots down the stretch to turn away his hometown team.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each scored 27 points for the Raptors, who were trying for a season-high fifth straight victory. The entered the day tied for 11th, a game behind surging Washington for the final play-in position in the East.

There were 14 lead changes in the first three quarters and neither team led by more than nine, before the Knicks opened the fourth with a big burst.

Rare season-series win

Obi Toppin hit a pair of 3-pointers during that 14-3 spurt, with the second making it 102-86 with 9:13 remaining.

Toronto never really got close and the Knicks won the season series for the first time since 2010-11.

The Knicks shot 61 per cent in the first half and opened their biggest lead at 55-46 when Reggie Bullock made his third straight 3-pointer. They led 64-59 at halftime.

Pascal Siakam had 26 points for the Raptors but Kyle Lowry was 1 for 10, missing all eight 3-pointers.

Tip-ins

Raptors: Chris Boucher missed first game after spraining the MCL in his left knee on Wednesday, an injury that will keep him out at least a week. He had been the only Raptors player to appear in all 59 games. … Rodney Hood (right hip) missed his second straight game. He warmed up before the game before it was determined he wouldn't play.

Knicks: Bullock scored 16 points. … The Knicks finished at 56 per cent from the field, 51.6 per cent from 3-point range and 83.3% from the foul line.

