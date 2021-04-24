Randle's 31 points pace Knicks to 9th straight win, halting Raptors' 4-game run
Canada's RJ Barrett adds 25 points, 12 rebounds in 120-103 victory
Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Barrett added 25 points and 12 boards, and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 120-103 on Saturday for their ninth straight victory.
They are surging toward another one, having moved into fourth place in the NBA's Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining.
Randle, coming off a 40-point performance Wednesday against Atlanta, had 20 more by halftime Saturday. The Knicks then broke open a close game while he was on the bench to start the fourth quarter and Barrett made the big shots down the stretch to turn away his hometown team.
Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each scored 27 points for the Raptors, who were trying for a season-high fifth straight victory. The entered the day tied for 11th, a game behind surging Washington for the final play-in position in the East.
There were 14 lead changes in the first three quarters and neither team led by more than nine, before the Knicks opened the fourth with a big burst.
Rare season-series win
Obi Toppin hit a pair of 3-pointers during that 14-3 spurt, with the second making it 102-86 with 9:13 remaining.
Toronto never really got close and the Knicks won the season series for the first time since 2010-11.
The Knicks shot 61 per cent in the first half and opened their biggest lead at 55-46 when Reggie Bullock made his third straight 3-pointer. They led 64-59 at halftime.
Pascal Siakam had 26 points for the Raptors but Kyle Lowry was 1 for 10, missing all eight 3-pointers.
Tip-ins
Knicks: Bullock scored 16 points. … The Knicks finished at 56 per cent from the field, 51.6 per cent from 3-point range and 83.3% from the foul line.
