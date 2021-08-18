Masai Ujiri pays tribute to Kyle Lowry, calls departed guard 'greatest Raptor'
Raptors executive spoke to reporters for 1st time since signing contract extension
Before getting into the details of his anticipated new contract, and new title, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri paid tribute to outgoing star point guard Kyle Lowry.
Speaking to reporters for the first time since signing a contract extension to stay with the NBA team, Ujiri heaped praise on the player he called the "greatest Raptor."
Lowry joined Miami this off-season following a sign-and-trade deal with the Heat.
Ujiri said he wishes Lowry all the best in Miami, except when he faces his former team. Asked about whether Lowry will get his jersey retired in Toronto, Ujiri said: "He's going to get everything, and some."
Ujiri signed a new deal to stay in Toronto on Aug. 5, adding vice chairman to his existing title of president. His previous deal was set to expire this summer.
