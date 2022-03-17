Skip to Main Content
NBA·New

Siakam shines as Raptors hold off late Clippers rally to win 5th in a row

Pascal Siakam had 31 points and the streaking Toronto Raptors held off a fourth-quarter comeback by the Los Angeles Clippers for a 103-100 victory Wednesday night.

Toronto forward has scored 20-plus points in career-high 8 straight games

Joe Reedy · The Associated Press ·
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, shown against the Lakers, scored 31 points and added 12 rebounds in a 103-100 win over the Clippers on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Pascal Siakam had 31 points and the streaking Toronto Raptors held off a fourth-quarter comeback by the Los Angeles Clippers for a 103-100 victory Wednesday night.

The Raptors have won five straight to move into a tie for sixth place with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

Siakam, who also had 12 rebounds, has scored at least 20 points in a career-high eight straight games.

Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 23 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. added 22. Los Angeles has dropped three of its last four.

Toronto led 93-83 midway through the fourth quarter before the Clippers came back. Jackson's layup got Los Angeles within 99-97 with 1:28 remaining, but it couldn't get the tying basket.

The Clippers had a chance to send it to overtime, but Morris was short on a 3-point attempt with 1.7 seconds left.

The first half saw nine lead changes and four ties before the Raptors went on a 19-6 run over the final 6:35 to take a 54-44 lead at halftime. VanVleet keyed the spurt with nine points.

Toronto extended its lead to 65-48 with 9:42 remaining in the third quarter. It remained in double digits until the Clippers scored 11 straight points late in the third and early in the fourth to get within 78-76. Barnes would answer with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to help Toronto regain momentum.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now