Raptors guard Kyle Lowry out against Kings for 'personal reasons'
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will sit out Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, with the team citing "personal reasons" on the pre-game injury report.
Toronto all-star has started all 7 games for team this season
The six-time all-star has started all seven games this season for the Raptors, including Wednesday's 123-115 loss against the Phoenix Suns.
Lowry was hit in the face during the fourth quarter against the Suns while trying to defend Deandre Ayton. He stayed down for a minute but returned to the game and finished with 24 points.
The 34-year-old veteran is third on the team in scoring and first in assists this season, averaging 19.4 points and 7.4 assists per game this in a team-high 37 minutes of floor time.
The Raptors (1-6) enter Friday's game on a three-game losing streak.
