Skip to Main Content
NBA

Barnes posts double-double to lead Raptors past Pacers for 3rd straight win

Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 on Saturday night. The Pacers' Domantas Sabonis missed a hurried 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Indiana's Domantas Sabonis misses hurried 3-pointer in final seconds

Phillip B. Wilson · The Associated Press ·
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, centre, shoots over Pacers' Myles Turner during Toronto's 97-94 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday. (Michael Conroy/The Associated Press)

Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 on Saturday night.

Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft this year, hit a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to give the Raptors the final margin. The Pacers' Domantas Sabonis missed a hurried 3-pointer in the final seconds.

The Raptors never led by more than three until the final quarter, then surged to a 92-84 advantage on Fred VanFleet's three with 1:44 remaining. VanFleet finished with 16 points. OG Anunoby had 15.

Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 15 in his season debut.

WATCH l Scottie & Svi: Raptors' youth outpaces Indiana:

Scottie & Svi: Raptors' youth outpaces Indiana

1 hour ago
1:41
Toronto's Scottie Barnes and Svi Mykhailiuk combined for 37 points in their 97-94 victory over the Pacers. 1:41

The Raptors have won three in a row, including an 118-100 victory over Indiana at home on Thursday. The Pacers have lost six of seven.

Levert, who missed the season's first six games with a back stress fracture, scored nine of Indiana's initial 13 points. The Pacers led by as many as seven points in the first half.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now