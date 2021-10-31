Barnes posts double-double to lead Raptors past Pacers for 3rd straight win
Indiana's Domantas Sabonis misses hurried 3-pointer in final seconds
Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 on Saturday night.
The Raptors never led by more than three until the final quarter, then surged to a 92-84 advantage on Fred VanFleet's three with 1:44 remaining. VanFleet finished with 16 points. OG Anunoby had 15.
Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 15 in his season debut.
WATCH l Scottie & Svi: Raptors' youth outpaces Indiana:
The Raptors have won three in a row, including an 118-100 victory over Indiana at home on Thursday. The Pacers have lost six of seven.
Levert, who missed the season's first six games with a back stress fracture, scored nine of Indiana's initial 13 points. The Pacers led by as many as seven points in the first half.
