Raptors' Khem Birch confirms he and his family had COVID-19
Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch says that he and his family have recovered from COVID-19.
Montreal native spoke to media Monday about catching novel coronavirus
Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch says that he and his family have recovered from COVID-19.
The Montreal native spoke to media on Monday about catching the novel coronavirus.
Birch said that he and his family arrived in Toronto on Sept. 18, with his family and within the week they had all tested positive for the virus.
He said that he lost his sense of taste while sick and struggled with fatigue but he believes he can get back in game shape quickly.
The Raptors team is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Toronto has its regular season home opener on Oct. 20 against the Washington Wizards.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?