Skip to Main Content
NBA

Raptors' Khem Birch confirms he and his family had COVID-19

Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch says that he and his family have recovered from COVID-19.

Montreal native spoke to media Monday about catching novel coronavirus

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch said that he lost his sense of taste while sick and struggled with fatigue but he believes he can get back in game shape quickly. The Raptors team is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch says that he and his family have recovered from COVID-19.

The Montreal native spoke to media on Monday about catching the novel coronavirus.

Birch said that he and his family arrived in Toronto on Sept. 18, with his family and within the week they had all tested positive for the virus.

He said that he lost his sense of taste while sick and struggled with fatigue but he believes he can get back in game shape quickly.

The Raptors team is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Toronto has its regular season home opener on Oct. 20 against the Washington Wizards.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now