4 Raptors return to active roster against Pistons after prolonged absence

The Toronto Raptors recouped four players tonight after they were sidelined for nearly two weeks for health and safety protocols.

Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw are all available for the Raptors' game in Detroit against the Pistons.

OG Anunoby, who also has been out for health and safety protocols, and Jalen Harris were inactive.

VanVleet confirmed last night he had tested positive for COVID-19.

It's unknown whether the other four Raptors out for health and safety protocols tested positive or were sidelined because of contact tracing.

Siakam has missed the past six games, while the others have each missed five.