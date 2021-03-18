Raptors fail to capitalize on Siakam, VanVleet's return, drop 6th straight game
Toronto stars each missed between 5-6 games due to health and safety protocols
Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons overcame Norman Powell's 43 points to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-112 on Wednesday night, ending a four-game skid.
Bey, who leads all rookies in 3-pointers, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc for Detroit, which had lost 10 of 12. Delon Wright added 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jerami Grant had 23 points. The Pistons outrebounded Toronto 54-30.
Chris Boucher added 21 points for the Raptors, who have lost six straight. Kyle Lowry had eight points and 15 assists.
The Pistons, though, continued to dominate on the glass and took an 84-77 lead with 2:38 left in the quarter when Isaiah Stewart tipped in Detroit's third offensive rebound of the possession.
Detroit led 88-81 at period's end and was up by double digits before a late Raptors run made it 105-102 with 2:27 to go.
Josh Jackson hit a 3-pointer but fouled out on the next possession. Powell had a chance at a four-point play with 32 seconds left but missed the free throw to leave the score at 112-109. Grant added a jumper late.
