Nick Nurse says no rift with Pascal Siakam following player's reported outburst
Toronto Raptors coach says team still working out discipline for 2020 all-star
Three nights after Pascal Siakam's verbal outburst, Raptors coach Nick Nurse says there's no rift between the two.
The Raptors forward was enraged after sitting out the fourth quarter of Toronto's 116-105 loss to Cleveland. And while the Raptors said a report that Siakam had been fined $50,000 US was incorrect, Nurse said "the discipline stuff is being worked out with the front office."
When asked if he and Siakam had talked since, Nurse said the outburst was already all but forgotten.
The Raptors were trailing by 16 points through three quarters on Sunday, and Nurse said he put in "some energy guys" to try to claw back.
"It just felt like, on the front end of a back-to-back, I was just coaching to win and trying to think about the game the next night as well," Nurse said. "And Pascal wasn't very happy that he didn't play in the fourth quarter. He expressed those concerns. And that's about it."
It didn't help that the Raptors were mired in a slump, largely related to losing three starters for half a dozen games to COVID-19.
"I don't know if [general frustration] has anything to do with it or not," Nurse said. "Things happen. It's a hard business, a hard game, it's hard work, gotta coach 'em hard.
"There's all kinds of stuff that's difficult, and you're gonna have some bumps here and there."
The Raptors entered Wednesday's game on a nine-game losing streak, the longest current futility streak in the league, and had fallen to 11th in the Eastern Conference.
