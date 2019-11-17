Doncic, Porzingis carry Mavericks past Raptors

Luka Doncic had 26 points and 15 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 110-102 on Saturday night

Doncic scored nine points in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks added to a one-point lead. He made all seven free throws in the quarter and finished with a career-best 15 free throws in 19 attempts.

Delon Wright finished with 15 points, and banked in a fadeaway with 5 seconds left in the third quarter to send Dallas into the fourth quarter with a 78-77 edge. Wright added six points in the fourth quarter.

Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and matched his career best with 15 rebounds for Dallas. Seth Curry scored 15 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber had 10 apiece.

For Toronto, Norman Powell scored a season-high 26 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Fred VanVleet added 25 points, Pascal Siakam had 15 on 10-for-24 shooting, and Matt Thomas scored 10.

The Mavericks used a 15-0 run in the first quarter to transform a 10-3 deficit into an 18-10 lead. Kleber scored the first five points, and Finney-Smith ended the run with a layup 3 1/2 minutes later.

Dallas led 32-22 after the first quarter, with Doncic scoring 14 points. VanVleet had 10 for Toronto, which shot 30% (6 for 20) from the floor.

The Raptors roared back in the second quarter, shooting 61 per cent (14-for-23) and outscoring the Mavericks 38-21 for a 60-53 halftime lead. Powell scored eight points in a 13-4 run that took Toronto from four points down five points ahead at 49-44.

Porzingis stepped up in the third quarter, scoring nine points, beginning with a 3-pointer that stopped a 10-2 run and gave Dallas a 63-62 advantage.