Siakam's double-double leads Raptors past Cavaliers in season opener

Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a furious fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in their season opener on Wednesday.

Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points, while O.G. Anunoby finished with 18 for the Raptors, who had six players score in double figures. Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet finished with 15 apiece, while Precious Achiuwa chipped in with 10.

Cleveland's prized newcomer Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 31 points.

The Raptors clawed back from an eight-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and when Barnes muscled his way to the hoop, flexing a celebratory bicep on his way back down the court, his basket tied the game at 92-92.

VanVleet's steal led to a thunderous dunk from Barnes that brought the Scotiabank Centre crowd to its feet and put Toronto up by one with 3:31 to play. Trent's three-pointer, from in front of Cleveland's bench, made it a four-point game.

The Cavs gained possession with 19.9 seconds left after Barnes was whistled for travelling. Siakam fouled out three seconds later, and Mitchell's two free throws sliced the difference to two points.

WATCH | Siakam, scoring depth help Raps rally against Cavs:

Raptors defeat Cavaliers in season opener as Siakam leads the way Duration 0:35 Toronto opens their regular season at home with a 108-105 victory over Cleveland, Pascal Siakam records team-high 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Barnes spotted a sprinting Achiuwa who sealed the victory with a rim-rattling dunk with 0.7 to play.

The Cavs, who haven't made the playoffs since 2018, acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster off-season trade with Utah, putting themselves squarely into Eastern Conference contention.

The Raptors made almost no changes to the team that found their groove in the second half of last season en route to 48 wins. They finished fifth in the East and were eliminated by Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.

Their opener came after their longest off-season in five years and the crowd roared as VanVleet addressed the fans before tipoff, thanking them for their support.

"Looking forward to a great year. Let's have fun," he said.

A 12-0 Raptors run that straddled the first and second quarters put Toronto up 33-22. But the Cavs regained the lead with a 13-0 run capped by a Mitchell jump shot, and had stretched their advantage to 57-51 at halftime.

Rookie Christian Koloko's first NBA basket was a huge put back dunk that was part of a Raptors' run to tie the game late in the third quarter. But the Cavs outscored Toronto 11-3 to the end of the frame, and led 84-76 with one quarter to play.

The Cavs lost Darius Garland in the first half to a left eye injury.