Siakam, VanVleet among 4 Raptors cleared for practice after being out for virus protocols
Four Toronto Raptors are one step closer to returning. Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw were cleared to practise in Detroit on Tuesday after being sidelined for health and safety protocols for more than a week.
Anunoby remains out for game against Pistons on Wednesday
Four Toronto Raptors are one step closer to returning.
Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw were cleared to practise in Detroit on Tuesday after being sidelined for health and safety protocols for more than a week.
Siakam, McCaw and Flynn were upgraded to "questionable" for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, while VanVleet is listed as "doubtful."
VanVleet spoke with media Tuesday after practice for the first time since being sidelined and confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19, suffering symptoms he called "pretty rough."
Their return would be good news for a Raptors team that has lost five straight to drop to 11th in the Eastern Conference at 17-22.
OG Anunoby remains out for Toronto's game versus Detroit on Wednesday to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Siakam has missed the past six games, while the other five have each missed five in a row.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.