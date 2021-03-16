Siakam, VanVleet among 4 Raptors cleared for practice after being out for virus protocols

Four Toronto Raptors are one step closer to returning.

Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw were cleared to practise in Detroit on Tuesday after being sidelined for health and safety protocols for more than a week.

Siakam, McCaw and Flynn were upgraded to "questionable" for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, while VanVleet is listed as "doubtful."

VanVleet spoke with media Tuesday after practice for the first time since being sidelined and confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19, suffering symptoms he called "pretty rough."

Their return would be good news for a Raptors team that has lost five straight to drop to 11th in the Eastern Conference at 17-22.

OG Anunoby remains out for Toronto's game versus Detroit on Wednesday to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Siakam has missed the past six games, while the other five have each missed five in a row.