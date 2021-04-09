Raptors' fading playoff hopes take another hit with loss to Bulls
Toronto suffers defeat despite 38-point, 19-rebound career night from Chris Boucher
Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine each scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 122-113 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.
Chris Boucher scored a career-high 38 points and had 19 rebounds for the Raptors. They have lost 15 of 18.
Pascal Siakam added 27 points and eight rebounds for Toronto.
WATCH | Boucher's effort not enough as Raptors fall to Bulls:
LaVine and Vucevic combined for 15 points on an early 19-3 run that gave the Bulls their first 10-point lead.
Chicago ran off 13 straight points while the Raptors missed 10 straight shots, and a 3-pointer by Coby White made it 51-31 with 6:04 left in the first half.
Two 3-pointers and a three-point play by Boucher helped Toronto cut the margin to seven late in he fourth quarter, but LaVine closed it out with a layup and a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left.
Rookie Malachi Flynn got his first NBA start for the Raptors, who had only eight players available for the game. They signed Freddie Gillespie to a 10-day contract early Thursday, but the 6-foot-9 former G-League player had not cleared the NBA's entry protocol in time to play.
WATCH | North Courts — Raptors mailbag:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?