Hornets ride early momentum to blow out Raptors in return from All-Star break

Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 23 points and the Charlotte Hornets emerged from the All-Star break looking reenergized with a 125-93 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Friday night in Charlotte, N.C.

Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets. They never trailed and led by 41 points near the end of the third quarter.

Charlotte entered the break looking like a tired team, having lost nine of 10 games while shooting 29 per cent from 3-point range during that span. But the Hornets made 15 of 40 from beyond the arc and shot 55.3 per cent overall from the field against the Raptors while racking up 34 assists.

"We needed it," Hornets coach James Borrego said about the break. "We could have used it a few weeks before that, but that's OK. ... What can you do differently to the shoot the ball better? You rest your legs — that's really the bottom line."

Rozier, who was 10 of 16 from the field, said he didn't even touch a basketball over the All-Star break.

"I was good for us to get a reset over the break," Rozier said.

Scottie Barnes had a career-high 28 points for the Raptors.

The Hornets raced to a 14-2 lead after holding the Raptors to 1-of-10 shooting. They extended the lead to 70-47 at halftime as P.J. Washington hit back-to-back 3-pointers and had a fast-break dunk off a steal.

Charlotte used a 19-0 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 41, which included 7-foot centre Mason Plumlee bringing the crowd to its feet when used a behind-the-back dribble to shake his man, and drive down the lane for a rim-rocking two-handed dunk.

The Hornets outscored the Raptors 37-14 in the third quarter to snap a seven-game home losing streak.

"The only thing we can say is to hopefully get a little conditioning and get a little rust off from the break and we can bounce back tomorrow and get our guys going here tomorrow," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I know we will play better tomorrow."

The Hornets outrebounded the Raptors 52-36 and scored 18 points off 17 Toronto turnovers.

Charlotte is looking to reach the postseason after falling to ninth place in the Eastern Conference and two games under .500. But Borrego believes his team's best basketball is ahead of them, saying the team had come off two days great days of practice.

"It's about staying focus and disciplined — regardless of who the opponent it," Borrego said. "I feel like this group is locked in right now. What is behind us is behind us."