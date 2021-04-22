Replenished Raptors squad dispatches hobbled Nets, extend win streak to 4 games

Pascal Siakam had 27 points and nine rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors seized control in the third quarter in a 114-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to four games.

Kyrie Irving had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets, and Bruce Brown added 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Toronto made 13 of 24 shots (54 per cent) and outscored the Nets 36-23 in the third quarter.

Jeff Green hit a 3-pointer and Irving followed with two in the final minutes of the first quarter, propelling the Nets to a 13-point lead, their largest of the game.

Who would be the Raptors starting 5 with a healthy roster? Sports 5:25 Jevohn Shepherd and Vivek Jacob are back with another Raptors mailbag asking fan questions. This week they discuss what a healthy roster could look like, their playoff picture, and the signing of Yuta Watanabe. 5:25

Toronto stormed ahead in the first eight minutes of the second half, hitting seven of its first nine 3-point shots and outscoring the Nets 34-14 to lead 90-72.

The Nets were down by eight early in the fourth quarter when Freddie Gillespie blocked a layup by Joe Harris, igniting a 7-0 Toronto run that put the Raptors up 104-89 with 7:37 left.

Irving and Brown helped the Nets cut the gap to five with 3:01 left, but they got no closer.

Raptors power forward Chris Boucher was helped off the floor with a leg injury with 10:53 remaining.

