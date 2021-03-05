Skip to Main Content
Hot start not enough as short-handed Raptors succumb to Celtics

Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, outlasting the short-handed Toronto Raptors 132-125 on Thursday night.

Boucher (30), Powell (25) lead Toronto in scoring with multiple starters still absent

Kyle Hightower · The Associated Press ·
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell attempts a shot during the team's 132-125 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. (Charles Krupa/The Associated Press)

Jaylen Brown added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kemba Walker finished with 15 points.

Toronto, which played without starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, along with Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw as they remained in the health and safety protocols, has lost four of five. Coach Nick Nurse and several members of his staff were also in the protocols, leaving the coaching duties to assistant Sergio Scariolo.

The Raptors hit 21 3-pointers and led early before being outscored 35-22 in the third quarter. Montreal native Chris Boucher led Toronto with 30 points. Norman Powell finished with 25 points and Terence Davis added 22.

WATCH | Undermanned Raptors fall in shootout to Celtics:

Tatum leads Celtics past short-handed Raptors

Sports

41 minutes ago
0:48
Jayson Tatum scores 27 points as Boston wins 132-125. Toronto without 5 players, Nick Nurse and members of the coaching staff due to NBA's health and safety protocols for the 2nd straight game. 0:48

After trailing for most of the first half, the Celtics outscored the Raptors 35-22 in the third quarter to take an 101-92 lead.

It grew as high as 121-109 in the fourth before a 10-1 run by Toronto cut it to 122-119. But a free throw by Brown, step-back jumper by Tatum and runner by Jeff Teague gave Boston back a cushion and it was able to close it out at the line.

Being short-handed didn't stop the Raptors from starting fast. They got 21 first-half points from Powell and connected on 11 3-pointers to take a 70-66 lead into halftime.

The Celtics had eight 3s and shot 58 per cent (23 of 40) from the field in the opening 24 minutes. They also had nine turnovers, leading to 10 Toronto points.

Boston trailed by as many as nine before outscoring Toronto 19-14 to end the half. The run included some nice defensive plays, including a block by Robert Williams on Kyle Lowry that started a fast break and ended with Williams on the receiving end of an alley-oop from Walker.

NORTH COURTS | CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale discusses future of league:

Building a league in our own backyard / North Courts Episode 3

Sports

1 day ago
14:10
Vivek Jacob, Jevohn Shepherd, and Meghan McPeak are back for another episode of North Courts. This week they're joined by CEBL CEO and Commissioner Mike Morreale to talk about building a truly Canadian basketball league, and how it can change the future of basketball in Canada. 14:10
