Raptors fall short late against Celtics to take 2nd pre-season loss in a row

Jayson Tatum is quickly rounding into regular-season form.

The Boston forward had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help the Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 113-111 on Saturday night in a pre-season game.

Tatum still has a little fine-tuning to do though after turning the ball over six times. He repeatedly worked his way out of double teams, finding teammates for open looks.

Al Horford scored 16 points and Romeo Langford added 13 for Boston.

"We were doing a great job moving the ball, got a lot of open looks," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said about Boston's 29 assists. "That's what we've been emphasizing since day one."

Juancho Hernangomez made two free throws with 7.4 seconds left to put the Celtics ahead for good. Toronto's Dalano Banton missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer as time was winding down, and Isaac Bonga's put back of an offensive rebound didn't fall.

Fred VanVleet had 22 points for the Raptors. OG Anunoby added 17 points and Precious Achiuwa chipped in with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Scottie Barnes, the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft, had nine points and eight assists.