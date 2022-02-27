Young regroups with 41 points as Hawks hand Raptors 2nd consecutive blowout loss
VanVleet leads Toronto with 24 points, 9 assists after being listed as questionable
Trae Young returned to his All-Star form by scoring 41 points and the Atlanta Hawks rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
Young had 11 assists in his strong bounce-back game. He shot only 3 of 17 from the field in Atlanta's 112-108 loss at Chicago on Thursday night, his first game after starting in the All-Star Game.
Young rebounded by making his first four shots against the Raptors in his fifth game of the season scoring more than 40 points. He set a career high with 56 points at Portland on Jan. 3.
Onyeka Okongwu matched his season high with 17 points for Atlanta, which pulled away by outscoring Toronto 38-16 in the decisive third period.
The teams traded dramatic runs in the first half.
WATCH l Trae Young's 41 points lead Hawks over Raptors:
The Raptors enjoyed the first hot streak, scoring 13 unanswered points for a 27-22 lead. Achiuwa started the run with a 3-pointer and capped the streak with a jam.
Toronto stretched the advantage to 45-33 early in the second period before the Hawks took command with an 18-0 run to lead 51-45.
After leading 66-58 at halftime, the Hawks pulled away with another long run, scoring 16 straight points early in the third period for an 89-62 lead.
The Raptors faced an ugly deficit for the second consecutive night. After trailing by 41 points in Friday night's 125-94 loss at Charlotte, the Raptors trailed by 32 points, at 102-70, late in the third period against the Hawks.
