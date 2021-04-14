Undermanned Raptors can't overcome Hawks despite late surge led by Flynn
Toronto rookie nets career-high 22 points as Lowry, VanVleet sit out
Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games.
Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 30 points and rookie Malachi Flynn scored 22.
The Hawks played a second straight game without Trae Young after Young's 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night. Young has a left calf contusion.
Toronto played from behind all night, but a 3-pointer by Flynn brought the Raptors within eight with 6:20 left. Bogdanovic and Goodwin answered with 3s for Atlanta. The Raptors made it closer in the final 72 seconds with the help of three more 3-pointers by Flynn.
Atlanta led 66-54 after shooting 53 per cent in the first half.
Siakam scored 21 points in the half and hit a baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds left — enough time for Solomon Hill to throw a full-court pass to Huerter, who laid it in at the horn.
