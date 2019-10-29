Lowry, Raptors hold on for win over Magic

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points with six assists and five rebounds as the Toronto Raptors held on for a 104-95 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Pascal Siakam added 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists for Toronto (3-1). Fred VanVleet managed 14 points after a cold start to the game, and contributed five rebounds and six assists.

Jonathan Isaac led Orlando (1-2) with 24 points and seven rebounds.

Former Raptors forward Terrence Ross saluted the sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd of 19,800 after a brief video tribute was played in his honour. He finished with 11 points for the Magic.

It was the first time the two teams had played each other since Toronto beat the Magic in five games in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs before the Raptors went on to win the NBA Finals.

The Raptors picked up where they left off in the post-season, taking a 31-22 lead in the first quarter led by Siakam's 11 points and three rebounds.

Lowry's driving layup at the buzzer gave Toronto a 51-46 lead heading into halftime. After shooting 12-of-23 from the floor in the first the Raptors struggled with 5 for 21 shooting in the second, letting Orlando cut into their lead.

Back and forth

An 11-2 run to open up the third quarter added to Toronto's lead. VanVleet was fouled on a three-point attempt with 4.5 seconds left in the third quarter. He then made all three free throws for a 78-67 lead heading into the fourth.

Evan Fournier's three-pointer with 5:57 left cut the Raptors lead to 87-82. Toronto stiffened its defence but Siakam earned his fourth foul of the night to put the Raptors in penalty trouble. DJ Augustin made two free throws to reduce the Raptors lead to just three points.

Siakam was called for a loose ball foul on the next play when he tried to rebound VanVleet's three-point attempt, sending Isaac to the line, where he made both free throws to make it 87-86.

Ross then drained a three-pointer for the Magic's first lead since the opening quarter. Siakam rolled the ball off his fingertips for a beautiful layup in response to tie it 89-89. He then added a free throw to make it 90-89 before Markelle Fultz replied with a layup.

Late 3-pointer lifts Raptors

Lowry brought the crowd to its feet with a three-pointer to re-establish a Toronto lead, 93-91, then Siakam grabbed a rebound at the other end of the floor. On the ensuing possession Lowry drained two free throws.

A wide-open Siakam floated a jump shot over the Magic to make it 97-91 but Fournier answered with a layup.

A trio of Lowry free throws added to Toronto's lead to make it 100-93 but Fultz dunked on a Fournier miss to keep the Magic in the game. A pair of VanVleet free throws, followed by two more from Siakam made it 104-95.

To commemorate the Raptors' 25th season the team held its first of several "'95 Rewind Nights," with the court and home jerseys decked out in the distinctive white, red, and purple dinosaur-themed look of the mid-90s.

Toronto rock band the Barenaked Ladies sang the national anthems on Monday night just as they had at the Raptors' first-ever game, and Monika Deol, former host of "Electric Circus," did a pre-game interview because she had been the Raptors' original in-game host in their first season at the then-SkyDome.