LaMelo Ball leads Hornets past short-handed Raptors
5 Toronto players remain sidelined due to health and safety protocols
LaMelo Ball had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Charlotte defeated the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-104 Saturday night in the Hornets' first game with the general public allowed to attend.
Charlotte jumped out to a 25-4 lead and set a franchise record with 11 three-pointers in the first quarter in building a 44-24 lead.
"There's no question our guys felt that energy before the game," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "It felt like NBA basketball was back tonight. Our players felt it and they played off it. It's a credit to the energy our fans brought."
Ball, who finished 6 of 9 from three-point range and continued to bolster his NBA rookie of the year resume, said he got excited during pregame warmups seeing and hearing fans.
"It was amazing," Ball said. "Every game with fans is way more fun. The intensity just rises up."
Ball, Rozier and Graham each had three triples in the opening quarter and combined for 15 in the game.
"They got pretty much everything they wanted [in the first quarter] and it seemed like they weren't missing a three," Raptors forward DeAndre' Bembry said.
"That is just how he plays," Graham said of Ball. "It doesn't surprise me."
Malik Monk added 16 points for the Hornets (19-18), who moved above .500 for the first time since Jan. 11. This is the latest into the season the Hornets have had a winning record since the 2016-17 season.
Charlotte led by 25 entering the fourth quarter and the only question at that point was if they would set a franchise record for three-pointers. But the Hornets, who played their reserves most of the fourth quarter, made just one three in the fourth quarter and finished the game 21 of 49 from beyond the arc.
