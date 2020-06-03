NBA aiming to complete virus-hit season by Oct. 12: report

The National Basketball Association has targeted Oct. 12 as the last possible date to complete the 2019-20 season, which has been on hold since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The report, which was based on unnamed sources, said a timeline shared with teams showed Oct. 12 as the latest the best-of-seven NBA Finals could finish and a proposal would go to a vote of the league's board of governors on Thursday.

The NBA Finals typically conclude around mid-June.

Both the NBA and players association were still discussing details on a return-to-play format, the report said.

WATCH | Sports weigh risk, reward ahead of potential returns:

CBC Sports' Jamie Strashin details the various return to play scenarios unfolding across the professional sports landscape. 2:52

All 22 of the teams coming to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Fla., would play eight games to determine playoff seeding before the post-season begins, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the league has not released its proposal publicly.

Last month the NBA said it was in talks with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the season at Disney World in Florida in late July.

The Western Conference would have 13 teams going to Disney, and the Eastern Conference would have nine. In the West, Memphis, Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix would still have a mathematical chance of earning a spot in a play-in series. In the East, Washington would have to close to within four games of Orlando or Brooklyn to trigger a play-in series on that side of the bracket.

WATCH | When and how could sports return?:

Sports around the world are formulating plans to get back to action, Rob Pizzo rounds up the latest news from each. 3:20

There are still some elements of the restart plan that could be changed, and other matters are still being negotiated — such as how much of a percentage of their contracts that players will lose because some regular season games will be cancelled.

The NBA has suspended its season on March 11 "until further notice" after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz became the first player in the league to test positive for the coronavirus. That move came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.