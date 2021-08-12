Spurs' Becky Hammon hopes it becomes normal for women to get NBA coaching jobs
San Antonio assistant became 1st woman to serve as NBA head coach in December
Becky Hammon can't wait for the time when it's normal for women to interview for head coaching positions in the NBA and their gender isn't the story.
Hammon is entering her eighth season as an assistant and has been interviewed for several head coach openings but hasn't gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a NBA team.
"There's 30 jobs and they are incredibly hard to get," Hammon said in a phone interview on Tuesday. "When I saw there are 30 jobs, not all 30 are available, so I'm really talking about three or four and they are really hard to get."
While Hammon would love to be the first, she hopes it's for the right reasons.
"Please don't hire me to check a box. That's the worst thing you can do for me," she said. "Hire me because of my skill sets and coaching, who am I as a person, hire me for those."
WATCH | Hammon makes history on sidelines for Spurs:
Hammon was a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers job, which went to Chauncey Billups.
"I can't speak for organizations across the league and the whole sports world. I can tell you they were asking me legitimate coaching questions," the 44-year-old said. "When you get to this level, you've got to hire the best person for the job and the person who fits your organization the best."
Hammon spoke from Las Vegas, where she was watching the NBA summer league, but on Thursday her eyes will be on Phoenix, the site of the inaugural WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game between Seattle and Connecticut, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
She played in a few cup championships while competing overseas during the winters.
"They are always fun, always bonuses in everyone's contract. That was overseas," she said. "Put a little something extra on the line."
While Hammon is excited about the game, not all the players are thrilled by the timing. Five of the Storm's players were at the Tokyo Olympics, including stars Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird, who helped the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold medal.
"Obviously it's not the best for us," Stewart said in Tokyo. "We'll see what happens."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?