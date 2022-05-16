Raptors' VanVleet 1 of 5 finalists for NBA's social justice award
All-star created full scholarship program with U of T for Black, Indigenous students
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has been named one of five finalists for the NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.
The award recognizes a current NBA player for working toward equity on behalf of "groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged."
VanVleet, an all-star for the first time this past season, created a full academic scholarship awarded to a Black or Indigenous student with the University of Toronto's Rotman Commerce program in December.
VanVleet also co-hosted the "Bet on Yourself" podcast, highlighting struggling or up-and-coming BIPOC entrepreneurs.
Dallas's Reggie Bullock, Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday and Memphis's Jaren Jackson Jr., were also named finalists.
The NBA to will donate $100,000 US to the winner's choice of charity, and $25,000 to those of the other finalists.
VanVleet has selected Penny Appeal Canada, a relief and development organization, as the recipient of his donation.
The award winner will be announced during the Western Conference final.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?