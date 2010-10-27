Brooklyn's James Harden to miss Game 3 vs. Bucks with hamstring injury

Brooklyn's James Harden will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals because of the right hamstring injury that forced him out of the series opener.

Harden left 43 seconds into that game with tightness but the Nets haven't missed him, taking a 2-0 lead over the Bucks. Game 3 is Thursday in Milwaukee.

Harden missed 20 of 21 games late in the season because of the hamstring.

Coach Steve Nash said Harden is progressing and he was optimistic for the All-Star guard's return, but gave no timetable for that.

Nets forward Jeff Green also will miss at least one more game with a left plantar fascia strain. He was been out since Game 3 of the first round and is progressing but still not practicing.

Heat's Riley fined $25,000 US for remarks about a LeBron return

Miami Heat President Pat Riley was fined $25,000 US by the NBA for being too clear that he'd eagerly welcome a reunion with LeBron James.

The league said Riley violated its anti-tampering rule with his remarks during an interview Friday on Dan Le Batard's radio show.

Riley said he would "leave the key under the doormat" if James called and said he wanted to return to Miami. James led the Heat to two NBA titles and four straight appearances in the finals before returning to Cleveland in 2014.

Riley is the second executive to be fined in three days for tampering. The NBA penalized Philadelphia's Daryl Morey and the team $75,000 apiece on Monday for a tweet about Stephen Curry.

Pacers fire Bjorkgren as coach after just 1 season

The Indiana Pacers fired Nate Bjorkgren after missing the playoffs in his only season as coach.

The Pacers went 34-38 and their season ended with a 142-115 loss to Washington in the play-in tournament that ended their run of five straight playoff appearances.

Team president Kevin Pritchard chose afterward to take some time to evaluate the coaching position.

"The 2020-21 season was not what any of us hoped or anticipated it would be, and our results on the court certainly did not meet the standards for what our organization and our fans have come to expect," he said in a statement.

Pritchard added that the Pacers would move quickly to identify candidates to replace Bjorkgren but had no timetable for a hire.

Bjorkgren was previously an assistant in Toronto and Phoenix, but his move to the top spot was a rocky one, with both he and Pritchard acknowledging difficulties managing the players.