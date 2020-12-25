Duncan Robinson's record-tying day helps Heat blast past Pelicans

Erik Spoelstra remained perfect on Christmas, and a record-tying show from Duncan Robinson helped him stay that way.

Robinson made seven 3-pointers — tying the most on Christmas ever — and scored 23 points, and the Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-98 to start the NBA's holiday quintupleheader Friday.

Spoelstra moved to 8-0 on Christmas as coach of the Heat. Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Bam Adebayo had 17 and Avery Bradley finished with 12. Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each scored 11 for Miami.

Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, and Brandon Ingram finished with 28. But the Pelicans got outscored 48-30 from 3-point range and shot only 40 per cent to Miami's 51 per cent. Josh Hart scored 12 for New Orleans.

Robinson's seven 3s tied the mark that Ingram set last year. Jimmy Butler didn't play in the second half for Miami, ruled out with right ankle stiffness.

JJ Redick's 3-pointer with 7:43 left cut Miami's lead to 91-85 and came during a stretch when the Heat went five minutes without a field goal. But the Pelicans got no closer.

The Heat restored order by scoring 11 of the game's next 13 points, and when Achiuwa — the rookie who had strong defensive minutes — forced Williamson into a turnover with 3:55 left, the entire Miami bench rose in celebration.

New Orleans led 17-9 midway through the opening quarter — and got outscored 52-21 by Miami over the next 13 1/2 minutes, with the Heat hitting nine of their 13 first-half 3s in that span on the way to a 23-point lead. Robinson made three 3s in a two-minute stretch midway through that burst.

The Heat led 66-53 at halftime. Ingram's runner with 2:23 left in the third cut Miami's margin to single digits for the first time since the early going and his 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the period got the Pelicans back within 88-79 going into the fourth.

Bucks crush Warriors

Khris Middleton scored 31 points and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Golden State Warriors 138-99 on Friday to win their first Christmas Day home game in over half a century.

Middleton went 6 for 8 from 3-point range, leading a strong performance from deep for his team. Milwaukee was 20 of 37 from beyond the arc, while Golden State was 10 of 45.

The Warriors were outscored by 65 points in their first two games, the second-highest total in NBA history through two games to 71 points for the 1987-88 Clippers. Golden State lost 125-99 at Brooklyn in its season opener.

Milwaukee's only other Christmas home game came during the franchise's inaugural season in 1968. The Bucks were on the road for Christmas the last two seasons, losing at Philadelphia in 2019 and winning at New York in 2018.

Bucks players got a Christmas surprise before the game when they received videotaped messages from their families in a move orchestrated by team officials.

Then they went out and delivered a dominant performance to bounce back from a season-opening 122-121 loss at Boston in which Celtics star Jayson Tatum banked in a go-ahead 3-pointer and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a potential tying free throw in the final second.

Antetkounmpo had 15 points and 13 rebounds against Golden State, but the two-time reigning NBA MVP shot 4 of 15 from the floor and 7 of 15 from the foul line.

Stephen Curry scored 19 points for Golden State, and rookie James Wiseman had 18. Andrew Wiggins had 12 and Brad Wanamaker added 11.