Skip to Main Content
NBA·Breaking

Houston-Oklahoma NBA game postponed due to Rockets not having enough players

NBA game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed because the Rockets do not have the required eight players.

Teams require a minimum of 8 players in lineup

The Associated Press ·
James Harden is seen in action for the Houston Rockets on Dec. 17. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

An NBA game between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed because the Rockets do not have the required eight players.

More to come. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now