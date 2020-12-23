Houston-Oklahoma NBA game postponed due to Rockets not having enough players
NBA game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed because the Rockets do not have the required eight players.
Teams require a minimum of 8 players in lineup
An NBA game between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed because the Rockets do not have the required eight players.
More to come.
