Boucher scores 31 points to lift Raptors over Thunder in battle of Montrealers

Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended Oklahoma City's season-worst losing streak to 10 games, beating the Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night.

Teammate Khem Birch, Oklahoma's Luguentz Dort also share spotlight in Tampa

Dick Scanlon · The Associated Press ·
Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) is congratulated after making a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Amalie Arena on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 29 points, 21 of them coming in the first quarter of what shaped up as a duel (with Boucher) of players with Montreal roots.

"It put some pep in my step a little bit. It definitely put some more energy into the game," Boucher said. "I just want people to realize we have guys from Montreal that are really talented. It was an exciting showcase just to show people what we have."

"They both probably wanted to put on a show tonight and they both did it," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said.

Khem Birch, also from Montreal, was in the starting lineup for the Raptors and contributed seven points and six rebounds. 

Darius Bazley added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who have lost 13 of 14 since leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined last month by a right foot injury.

The Raptors did not take the lead for keeps until Boucher's three-pointer with 2:27 remaining. Trent set up Boucher for another three-pointer that clinched the victory with 10.4 seconds left.

"We've been losing a lot of close games, so it definitely felt good to win this one and know that we can finish games," Boucher said.

Dort made all seven of his shots in the first quarter, including five three-pointers, and the Thunder moved ahead by 12 points in the second quarter.

Boucher had 20 points in the first half including a three-pointer buzzer shot that cut Oklahoma City's advantage to 59-52. The Thunder were 9 of 17 from 3-point range in the opening half.

Toronto's Paul Watson Jr., coming off a career-high 30-point game on Friday night, went scoreless in 22 minutes, missing 10 shots.

With files from CBC Sports

