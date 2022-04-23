Skip to Main Content
Raptors' Scottie Barnes named NBA rookie of the year

Toronto's Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA rookie of the year.

Barnes, 20, is 3rd Toronto player to win award, after Vince Carter, Damon Stoudamire

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 49.2 per cent shooting in his rookie season. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The news broke just as Barnes was cleared to play in the Raptors' game Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers, after missing two games with a sprained ankle.

The 20-year-old averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 49.2 per cent shooting in his first season with the Raptors.

"We are incredibly proud of Scottie, and are thrilled and grateful that his hard work has been recognized with this honour," Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

"What you see on the court is exactly who Scottie is: enthusiastic. Joyful. Athletic. Skilled, and a winner. We — and our fans — loved seeing his development through this season, and we can't wait to see what the future brings."

Barnes, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft, becomes the third Raptor to win rookie honours after Damon Stoudamire (1996) and Vince Carter (1999).

The Raptors faced elimination Saturday, trailing Philadelphia 3-0 in their best-of-seven series.

With files from CBC Sports

