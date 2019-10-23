Raptors president Masai Ujiri won't face charges for NBA Finals incident
Alameda County District Attorney's Office confirms no criminal charges to be filed
The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri will not face criminal charges for an incident that took place after Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., on June 13.
The DA's office released a statement on Tuesday:
"The District Attorney's Office has determined that no criminal charges will be filed in the matter. However, Mr. Ujiri attended a meeting with the District Attorney's Office focused on matters that we believe merited constructive, structured mediation and conflict resolution and were better handled in a setting outside of the courtroom."
Ujiri was accused of pushing and hitting a sheriff's deputy in the face as he tried to get onto the court when his team won the NBA title, a police spokesman said on June 14.
A spokesperson for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Ujiri was making his way to the court when he was stopped by a sheriff's deputy and asked for his credentials.
With files from The Canadian Press
