NBA

Raptors star Siakam named to All-NBA 3rd team

The NBA announced that Toronto Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam has been named to the All-NBA third team. Siakam earned All-NBA honours for the second time in his career. He was named to the second team after the 2019-20 campaign.

Forward's 2nd All-NBA honour, was named to All-NBA 2nd team in 2019-2020 season

The Canadian Press ·
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam played in 68 games this season, averaging 22.8 points, and career highs of 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 37.9 minutes per game. (Chris Szagola/The Associated Press)

The All-NBA all-star team was unveiled Tuesday with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo the only player to receive votes on all 100 ballots.

Also on the first team are Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

In 68 games this season, Siakam averaged 22.8 points (15th in the NBA), and career highs of 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 37.9 minutes.

A native of Cameroon, Siakam was one of only five players in the NBA to average 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game, along with Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Jokic and LeBron James. He became the first player in Raptors history to average 22-8-5 for an entire season.

The 2021-22 All-NBA team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

