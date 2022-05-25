Raptors star Siakam named to All-NBA 3rd team
Forward's 2nd All-NBA honour, was named to All-NBA 2nd team in 2019-2020 season
The All-NBA all-star team was unveiled Tuesday with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo the only player to receive votes on all 100 ballots.
Also on the first team are Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
The NBA also announced that Toronto Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam has been named to the All-NBA third team. Siakam earned All-NBA honours for the second time in his career. He was named to the second team after the 2019-20 campaign.
A native of Cameroon, Siakam was one of only five players in the NBA to average 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game, along with Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Jokic and LeBron James. He became the first player in Raptors history to average 22-8-5 for an entire season.
The 2021-22 All-NBA team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.
