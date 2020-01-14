Raptors' Marc Gasol expects to return Wednesday against Thunder

Toronto Raptors starting centre Marc Gasol expects to return from a left hamstring injury Wednesday night in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

Gasol was hurt Dec. 18 in Detroit, the same night teammates Pascal Siakam (groin) and Norman Powell (shoulder) suffered injuries.

Siakam and Powell both returned Sunday for the Raptors' loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

Assuming Gasol returns tomorrow, he will have missed 12 games.

The 34-year-old Spain native, a three-time NBA all-star, is averaging 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 27 games this year.

Lowry's college jersey to be retired

Guard Kyle Lowry will see his Villanova jersey raised to the Finneran Pavilion rafters next month.

As part of the team's 100th-season celebrations, the Wildcats are retiring the jersey of Lowry (2004-06) and Ryan Arcidiacono (2012-16) at halftime in separate games next month. Lowry will be feted during the Feb. 26 game against St. John's.

"Kyle brought a toughness to our program that everyone has had to live up to in the years since," Wildcats head coach Jay Wright said. "We're so proud of all his basketball accomplishments, but mostly the man, father and husband that he's become."

Lowry is a five-time all-star, Olympic gold medallist, and led the Raptors to a historic NBA championship last season. At Villanova, he was named 2005 Philadelphia Big Five Rookie of the Year despite missing the season's first seven games after tearing a knee ligament. As a sophomore, he was a second team All-Big East choice and in his two seasons the Wildcats were 5-2 in NCAA Tournament play, advancing to the 2005 NCAA Sweet 16 and the 2006 NCAA Elite Eight.

"Ryan watched Kyle play and learned from him," Wright said in on the Wildcats' website. "He became one of the great Villanova leaders of all-time. His tenacity, intelligence and charisma set an example for all the Villanova guards who followed him."

More hardware

The NBA champion Toronto Raptors have received the league's first-ever NBA team of the year award.

The Raptors were recognized for their achievements across team business, including ticketing, partnerships, marketing, digital media, business analytics and innovation.

The honour was one of several NBA awards announced at the league's annual sales and marketing meeting in Miami. All 30 teams were invited to submit a nomination in each category for awards recognizing leaders and innovators across key areas, with a committee of league and team executives choosing the winners.

WATCH | DeMar DeRozan drops 25 points against former team:

DeMar DeRozan dropped 25 points against his former team in San Antonio's 105-104 victory in Toronto. 1:44

The league noted Toronto was near the top of the league for ticket renewals, total tickets sold and season tickets sold. The Raptors were also recognized for their "innovative approach to partnerships" including Drake's OVO.