Powell scores career high as Raptors scrape by Magic for 6th straight win

Norman Powell scored a career-best 33 points as the Toronto Raptors won their sixth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 90-83 on Friday night.

Powell was 7-for-9 shooting in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers.

Fred VanVleet added 22 points for the Raptors, who won despite Pascal Siakam's 4-for-22 shooting. Siakam finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Evan Fournier scored 19 points for Orlando, which has lost four of five. Markelle Fultz added 15 points. Aaron Gordon, who played 32 minutes for Orlando after missing three games with a right ankle contusion, had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Magic led by 11 twice in the first half. VanVleet hit a pair of 3-pointers that helped the Raptors cut Orlando's lead to 47-40 by halftime.

Powell scored Toronto's first 10 points in the second half, eight as part of a 13-0 run that gave the Raptors a 60-53 lead late in the third quarter.

Powell's final 3-pointer gave Toronto an 83-72 lead, their largest of the game, with less than three minutes left.