Raptors to sign Juancho Hernangomez, who starred as Bo Cruz in 'Hustle': reports

Free agent forward Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Hernangomez, 26, played for three teams in 2021-22 and averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 40 games (nine starts).

A first-round pick (15th overall) by Denver in 2016, the 6-foot-9 Spaniard has career averages of 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 297 games (66 starts) with the Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz.

Hernangomez made his acting debut in the 2022 film Hustle, produced by LeBron James and Adam Sandler.