Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA

Raptors to sign Juancho Hernangomez, who starred as Bo Cruz in 'Hustle': reports

Free agent forward Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Former 1st round pick averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds in 2021-22 season

Field Level Media ·
Juancho Hernangomez (right), seen here playing for the Utah Jazz against the Dallas Mavericks in April, reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Free agent forward Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Hernangomez, 26, played for three teams in 2021-22 and averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 40 games (nine starts).

A first-round pick (15th overall) by Denver in 2016, the 6-foot-9 Spaniard has career averages of 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 297 games (66 starts) with the Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz.

Hernangomez made his acting debut in the 2022 film Hustle, produced by LeBron James and Adam Sandler.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now