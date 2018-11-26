Leonard leads Raptors past Heat for 5th straight win

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, while Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift the league-leading Toronto Raptors to their fifth consecutive victory on Sunday, a 125-115 win over the Miami Heat.

Pascal Siakam added 21 points for Toronto (17-4), while Kyle Lowry finished with 12 points and 10 assists, and Fred VanVleet, C.J. Miles and Delon Wright each added 10 points off the bench.

Dwyane Wade made the Toronto stop on his farewell tour a memorable one, scoring 35 points to top the Heat (7-12), and making things interesting down the stretch.

Wade, who plans to retire at the end of this season (his 16th in the league), arrived in Toronto averaging 13.1 points, but after coming off the bench to a warm ovation, almost single-handedly throttled Toronto's second unit with a vintage performance.

All three meetings between these two teams last season were decided by three points or less. The Raptors looked headed for a blowout on Sunday, taking a 26-point lead midway through the third quarter on a lovely Valanciunas tip-in off a Lowry lob.

But the Heat had whittled the difference down to 101-89 to start the fourth quarter, and then back-to-back three-pointers from Wade made it an eight-point game with 9:05 to play.

The Raptors regained control and when Siakam drew a foul on a basket with 5:33 to play, his three-point play putting Toronto up 118-106. Lowry drilled a three on Toronto's next possession, and it was all but game over.

Stars collide

Leonard and Wade wound up on the floor tussling for a loose ball, and the hard-fought possession ended in a Siakam basket with 2:23 to play, putting a punctuation mark on Toronto's win.

Leonard picked up his first regular-season technical off his career for complaining about a non-call on a shot. Leonard was driving to the hoop, and replays appeared to show Justise Winslow yanking his arm on the way up.

The Raptors shot a sizzling 52 per cent on the night, and outscored Miami 20-5 on fast-break points.

The Raptors outran the Heat from the opening whistle, scoring on transition buckets with ease in the first quarter to open up an early double-digit lead. The Raptors shot 75 per cent in the first quarter, and led 36-29 to start the second.

Wayne Ellington's three-pointer midway through the second pulled the Heat to within two points, but the Raptors replied with a 13-4 run and took a 63-54 advantage into the halftime break.

The Raptors are in Memphis on Tuesday then return home to host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.