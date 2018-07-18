Raptors' DeRozan-Leonard deal among biggest in Toronto's history

The blockbuster deal that saw the Toronto Raptors send all-star guard DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for 2014 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is one of the biggest in the city's history.

Here are other major trades that had a big impact on Toronto's sports scene:

1990 — Blue Jays trade Fred McGriff and Tony Fernandez to Padres for Joe Carter and Roberto Alomar

Toronto's back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993 were built on the foundation of this trade that saw Tony Fernandez — a three-time all-star at that point — and heavy-hitter Fred McGriff sent to San Diego. In return, they got slugger Joe Carter and second baseman Roberto Alomar, who became superstars playing in Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays' Joe Carter celebrates his series-winning, three-run home run in the ninth inning of Game 6 of the World Series in Toronto on October 23, 1993. (Mark Duncan/The Associated Press)

Carter's home run in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series became the stuff of legend, while Alomar put together a Hall of Fame career. Both players are now enshrined in the Blue Jays' Level of Excellence.

1992 — Maple Leafs get Doug Gilmour in 10-player deal with the Flames

An off-season salary dispute ahead of the 1991-92 season soured Doug Gilmour on Calgary. He requested a trade, then walked out on the Flames on Jan. 1, 1992. The next day, Calgary dealt Gilmour to Toronto as part of a 10-player swap, the largest trade in NHL history.

Kelly Hrudey sprawls out against Toronto Maple Leafs' Doug Gilmour during the 1993 Campbell Conference final. (Phill Snel/Canadian Press)

Gilmour, Jamie Macoun, Ric Nattress, Kent Manderville and Rick Wamsley were sent to Toronto in exchange for Gary Leeman, Craig Berube, Michel Petit, Alexander Godynyuk and Jeff Reese. Gilmour brought the Leafs back to relevancy, leading them to back-to-back conference finals in his first two full seasons with the team. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

1994 — Maple Leafs get future captain Mats Sundin for former captain Wendel Clark

Although Wendel Clark had been a fan favourite in Toronto, wearing the captain's "C" for years, injuries had slowed him down by the end of the 1993-94 season. The Maple Leafs sent Clark to the Quebec Nordiques in the off-season for Mats Sundin, Garth Butcher, Todd Warriner and a 1994 first-round draft pick. Quebec got Clark, Sylvain Lefebvre, Landon Wilson and a 1994 first-round draft pick.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mats Sundin, left, celebrates teammate Steve Thomas' goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the 2000-2001 season. (Aaron Harris/The Canadian Press)

Sundin's Toronto debut was delayed by the 1994-95 lockout, but when he finally arrived he impressed. He eventually succeeded Doug Gilmour as team captain and became the highest scoring player in Leafs history, earning his spot in the Hall of Fame.

2004 — Unhappy Vince Carter traded by Raptors to New Jersey for package including unhappy Alonzo Mourning

The dynamic Vince Carter was beloved in Toronto over his first six seasons with the Raptors. But after general manager Glen Grunwald and the entire coaching staff were fired after the 2004 off-season, Carter had friction with Raptors president Richard Peddie, newly hired GM Rob Babcock and head coach Sam Mitchell.

Former Toronto Raptors forward Vince Carter sits dejectedly on the bench during a loss to the Nuggets in 1999. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

Carter was often benched by Mitchell in the fourth quarter to emphasize a new team philosophy, and the two actually got into a wrestling match in a training room. Carter was traded to New Jersey in late 2004 for Alonzo Mourning, Aaron Williams, Eric Williams and two first-round draft picks. The deal was a disaster for Toronto, as Mourning never reported to the team. Carter was booed by Raptors fans for years afterwards.

2014 — Blue Jays get future MVP Josh Donaldson from Athletics for Brett Lawrie, Kendall Graveman, Sean Nolin, and Franklin Barreto

Alex Anthopoulos pulled off a great trade for the Jays, getting all-star third baseman Josh Donaldson from the Oakland Athletics for infielder Brett Lawrie, pitchers Kendall Graveman and Sean Nolin, as well as shortstop Franklin Barreto.

Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins in 2015. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Donaldson hit the ground running the following season, leading all vote-getters to make Major League Baseball's all-star game and eventually being named AL MVP by the end of the season.