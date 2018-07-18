Raptors reportedly close to trading DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard
Toronto all-star posts cryptic Instagram message overnight
According to multiple reports, the Toronto Raptors appear to be on the verge of finalizing a blockbuster trade.
The reports have the Raptors sending all-star DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in a deal that will see fellow all-star Kawhi Leonard come to Toronto.
Spurs have agree to trade Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Trade call with league office is starting shortly.—@wojespn
ESPN reported the full deal has Leonard and guard Danny Green going to the Raptors for DeRozan, forward Jakob Poetl and a protected 2019 first-round pick.
Leonard has only one year left on his contract and has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.
DeRozan, a Raptors draft pick who has played his entire career in Toronto, posted an Instagram story overnight.
Checking in on DeMar DeRozan's Instagram story ... 👀 <a href="https://t.co/W4RhHzJI1W">pic.twitter.com/W4RhHzJI1W</a>—@ESPNNBA
