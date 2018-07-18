Raptors reportedly close to trading DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard

According to multiple reports, the Toronto Raptors appear to be on the verge of finalizing a blockbuster trade.

The reports have the Raptors sending all-star DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in a deal that will see fellow all-star Kawhi Leonard come to Toronto.

Spurs have agree to trade Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Trade call with league office is starting shortly. —@wojespn

​ESPN reported the full deal has Leonard and guard Danny Green going to the Raptors for DeRozan, forward Jakob Poetl and a protected 2019 first-round pick.

Leonard has only one year left on his contract and has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeRozan, a Raptors draft pick who has played his entire career in Toronto, posted an Instagram story overnight.