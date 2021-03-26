Raptors' Watson, Bembry out vs. Suns due to COVID protocols
Two Toronto Raptors players will be out for COVID-19 health and safety protocols when the team faces the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The team says guard Paul Watson Jr. and guard/forward DeAndre' Bembry will be sidelined.
Toronto to play 1st game since dealing Norman Powell to Trail Blazers
In the past month, five other Raptors players and six coaches also have missed time because of protocols.
The Raptors (18-26) snapped a nine-game losing streak on Wednesday and now sit 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.
Toronto dealt guard Norman Powell, potentially a free agent after this season, to the Portland Trail Blazers for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood just prior to yesterday's NBA trade deadline.
