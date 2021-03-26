Raptors' Watson, Bembry out vs. Suns due to COVID protocols

The Toronto Raptors are dealing with more COVID-19 issues.

Two Raptors players will be out for COVID-19 health and safety protocols when the team faces the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

The team says guard Paul Watson Jr. and guard/forward DeAndre' Bembry will be sidelined.

In the past month, five other Raptors players and six coaches also have missed time because of protocols.

The Raptors (18-26) snapped a nine-game losing streak on Wednesday and now sit 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto dealt guard Norman Powell, potentially a free agent after this season, to the Portland Trail Blazers for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood just prior to yesterday's NBA trade deadline.