NBA

Raptors' Watson, Bembry out vs. Suns due to COVID protocols

Two Toronto Raptors players will be out for COVID-19 health and safety protocols when the team faces the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The team says guard Paul Watson Jr. and guard/forward DeAndre' Bembry will be sidelined.

Toronto to play 1st game since dealing Norman Powell to Trail Blazers

The Canadian Press ·
Paul Watson Jr., far left, and DeAndre' Bembry, far right, will not be available for the Toronto Raptors on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns due to health and safety protocols. (/Maddie MeyerGetty Images)

The Raptors (18-26) snapped a nine-game losing streak on Wednesday and now sit 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto dealt guard Norman Powell, potentially a free agent after this season, to the Portland Trail Blazers for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood just prior to yesterday's NBA trade deadline.

