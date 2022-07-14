Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA·New

Raptors re-sign Justin Champagnie, add rookie Ron Harper Jr. on 2-way contract

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract. The Raptors also announced that forward Ron Harper Jr. has been signed to a two-way contract.

Champagnie played 36 games with Toronto as rookie last season

The Canadian Press ·
Forward Justin Champagnie, seen above in December, signed a multi-year contract with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to multiple media reports the contract is for two years with a partial guarantee in the first year.

The Raptors also announced that forward Ron Harper Jr. has been signed to a two-way contract.

The six-foot-six, 210-pound Champagnie averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 36 games as a rookie with Toronto last season.

The native of Brooklyn, N.Y., also appeared in 14 regular-season games with Raptors 905 in the NBA G League, where he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 36 minutes.

He recorded five double-doubles with 905 and scored a season-best 45 points in Toronto's 123-105 win at Wisconsin on March 25.

Champagnie signed a two-way contract with the Raptors last summer after playing two collegiate seasons at Pittsburgh (2019-21) where he became the first player in school history to lead the Panthers in scoring as both a freshman and sophomore.

Champagnie is on the Raptors' roster for the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League, but has been out with a left thumb fracture.

The six-foot-six, 245-pound Harper averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 29.1 minutes in 121 career games over four seasons at Rutgers.

Harper joined the Raptors after going undrafted at the 2022 NBA draft.

Harper has played in three Summer League games for the Raptors with averages of 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now