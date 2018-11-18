Raptors crush Bulls to snap 3-game slide
Fred VanVleet gets back on track with team-high 18 points
Fred VanVleet scored 18 points, Danny Green added 17 and Serge Ibaka had 16 points and four blocks, sending the short-handed Toronto Raptors to a 122-83 rout of the Chicago Bulls that snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday night.
Toronto was minus leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, held out after playing 43 minutes in an overtime loss at Boston on Friday night. Leonard played in just nine games last season and has yet to appear in back-to-back games this season.
Antonio Blakeney had 13 points and Justin Holiday and Jabari Parker each added 12 for the Bulls, who have dropped four straight.
Chicago also played without its leading scorer, Zach LaVine, who sat out with an illness. LaVine first experienced symptoms Thursday night and struggled through Friday night's game at Milwaukee.
Without LaVine, the Bulls struggled on offence, making just 30 of 86 field-goal attempts (34.9 percent) and committing 22 turnovers.
VanVleet, who started in Leonard's spot, had 10 first-half points on 4-for-8 shooting. Pascal Siakam also scored 10 and Green led the way with 14 as Toronto took a 57-44 halftime lead.
Chicago was 16 of 44 (36.4 percent) from the field with 11 turnovers in the first half.
Watch Lowry injure his ankle:
The Bulls managed just nine points in the third quarter (on 4-for-19 shooting) as the Raptors opened an 89-56 lead entering the fourth.
None of Toronto's starters played in the fourth, but the Raptors still managed to stretch the lead to 40 points.
