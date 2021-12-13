Raptors game vs. Chicago on Thursday postponed due to virus outbreak on Bulls
Thursday's NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Bulls.
NBA also delays Bulls' Tuesday game with 10 players in health and safety protocols
Thursday's NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Bulls.
The NBA announced Monday that the Bulls will have at least their next two games postponed, including the game at Toronto and a home game Tuesday against Detroit.
The league says 10 Bulls players and additional staff members are currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. were announced as being in COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and forward Alize Johnson joined them Monday.
They join leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?