Raptors game vs. Chicago on Thursday postponed due to virus outbreak on Bulls

Thursday's NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Bulls.

The NBA announced Monday that the Bulls will have at least their next two games postponed, including the game at Toronto and a home game Tuesday against Detroit.

The league says 10 Bulls players and additional staff members are currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. were announced as being in COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and forward Alize Johnson joined them Monday.

They join leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson.