Raptors' Leonard, Siakam come up big in showdown with Bucks
Toronto wins battle of top 2 teams in NBA standings
Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam each scored 30 points, with Siakam setting a career high, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-116 on Saturday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA standings.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee. Malcolm Brogdon added 15 points, and Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe each had 14. The Bucks had won five straight.
Milwaukee was coming off a 144-112 victory over Atlanta on Friday night, while Toronto had a day to rest following a 125-107 loss to the Spurs on Thursday night in Leonard's return to San Antonio.
The Raptors put it away with a 15-2 run, taking a 110-98 lead on Siakam's wide-open 3 from the corner with 5:14 to play.
Trailing by as much as 13, the Bucks opened the fourth quarter with a 14-4 run, capped by Antetokounmpo's layup and 3-pointer, and led 96-95 with 8:12 left.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.