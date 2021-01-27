Raptors 905 roster headlined by Stauskas, Payton II ahead of shortened season

Canadian NBA journeyman Nik Stauskas headlines the Raptors 905 roster for the G League's shortened season.

The 27-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was the No. 8 pick in the 2014 NBA draft and spent time with Sacramento, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Portland and Cleveland.

Raptors 905, the Raptors' G League affiliate that normally plays out of Mississauga, Ont., will open training camp Jan. 31 in Orlando following a four-day COVID-19 quarantine period. They'll play a 15-game schedule beginning Feb. 10 when they face the 2019 G League champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The G League is playing a shortened season in a bubble at Walt Disney World.

Second-round draft pick Jalen Harris and Yuta Watanabe are on two-way deals with the Raptors and Raptors 905. Other notable 905 names are point guard Gary Payton II, son of NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, and Dewan Hernandez, the Raptors' 59th draft pick in 2019.

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State), Henry Ellenson (Marquette), Breein Tyree (Ole Miss), Kevon Harris (SFA), Matt Morgan (Cornell), Alize Johnson (Missouri State), and Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) round out the roster.