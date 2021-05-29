Hawks hammer Knicks at home to regain series advantage
Trae Young's 21-point, 14-assist double-double helps Atlanta take Game 3 victory
Shaking off a spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Trae Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night.
Game 4 is Sunday in Atlanta.
This one was tight through much of the first half, but the Hawks closed the second quarter on a Young-powered, 22-5 run that sent the arena into an uproar.
The third-year point guard, who has complained of the Hawks being overlooked and was especially perturbed to be passed over for this year's All-Star Game in his own city, was determined to make an impression in his first trip to the postseason.
How's that going?
In Game 1, Young hit the winning basket to silence the crowd at Madison Square Garden's first playoff contest since 2013.. He certainly shined during the spurt that essentially decided the most lopsided game of the series, having a hand in 18 of the 22 points.
Young scored five points himself, hitting a 3 and a step-back jumper, but spent most of his time scooting around the court, creating for teammates.
A lob pass to John Collins for a thunderous dunk. A pass to set up Collins for an open 3. Another alley-oop to Clint Capela for a slam that prompted both players to unleash emphatic screams. A nifty pass to find Bogdan Bogdanovic all alone for a 3. And, finally, one more dish to set up De'Andre Hunter's jumper beyond the arc.
The Hawks led 58-44 at the half. The Knicks never got the margin below double figures the rest of the way.
A total of five fans in New York, Philadelphia and Utah were banned from games for their misbehaviour.
With Young spreading the wealth, the Hawks put their depth to good use. Seven players scored in double figures, including Collins with 14 points after he was held scoreless in Game 2 while dealing with foul trouble.
Meanwhile, all-star Julius Randle had another tough night and was serenaded constantly with chants of "Overrated! Overrated! Overrated!"
With the Hawks sagging on him in the lane and making every look a tough one, Randle was held to 14 points on 2-of-15 shooting. For the series, he has made just 13 of 54 from the field.
Derrick Rose led the Knicks with 30 points.
