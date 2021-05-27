Rose, Randle rally Knicks past Hawks to tie series

Derrick Rose scored 26 points, Julius Randle shook off a miserable first half to lead a third-quarter turnaround and the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-92 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to tie the series.

Randle was 0 for 6 with just two points at halftime and the Knicks were staring at a 13-point deficit. But with Rose moving into the starting lineup to open the third quarter, Randle scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the period as the Knicks surged into the lead.

The winner of the NBA's Most Improved Player award finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds despite another poor shooting night. He was 5 for 16 after going 6 for 23 in the opener.

But he came through with it counted along with Reggie Bullock, who made four 3-pointers in the second half and also had 15 points as the Knicks guaranteed there will be at least one more home game in this surprising season.

Trae Young scored 30 points for Atlanta after having 32 and hitting the tiebreaking shot in Game 1. Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter added 18 apiece.

Game 3 is Friday night in Atlanta, where the Hawks will be allowed to welcome a full capacity crowd for the first time

Rose made the basket the gave the Knicks the lead for good at 93-91 with 4:45 to play and played 39 minutes as coach Tom Thibodeau stuck with one of his most trusted players to keep the series — and maybe season — from slipping away.

Jules puts it up... PUTS IT IN! <a href="https://t.co/0keFh65UKk">pic.twitter.com/0keFh65UKk</a> —@nyknicks

Young made the tiebreaking basket with 0.9 seconds left in Game 1 and stamped himself as a villain figure for Knicks figures by holding his finger to his lip afterward to tell them to quiet down.

The profane chants that were aimed at Young in Game 1 started before the Hawks were even on the court for warmups and he was loudly booed every time he touched the ball early on.

His backcourt mate was the Knicks' bigger problem for a while. Bogdanovic scored eight straight Atlanta points midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 43-37.

Then Young got hot from inside and outside — way outside. He pulled up from 30 feet for a 3-pointer, made a reverse layup, a jumper and another 3-pointer in a 12-1 run that made it 57-42 in the final minute of the half.

New York started Rose and Taj Gibson in the second half and Randle opened it with a 3-pointer for his first basket. RJ Barrett and Rose made back-to-back 3s to trim it to 61-55.

Atlanta seemed to have recovered and pushed it back to 12 midway through the period. Then Randle helped power a 16-2 spurt for the Knicks by picking up his aggression after playing passively, and his jumper after consecutive 3-pointers by Bullock capped the surge and made it 74-72 with 1:45 left in the period.

Burks' basket capped a 7-0 run and made it 88-78 with 8:34 to play but Young checked back in to lead a 13-3 burst that tied it at 91 when he threw a lob to Clint Capela.

Thibodeau kept his normal starting lineup, even though he had pulled struggling point guard Elfrid Payton after about four minutes in each half in Game 1 and never reinserted him either time.

Payton lasted just over five minutes this time before the Knicks called time after Atlanta's 11-0 run and inserted Rose. Meanwhile, Randle had two airballs in his first three shot attempts.

76ers take down Wizards as Westbrook limps off

Ben Simmons put a spin move on Russell Westbrook that sent him sprawling to the floor several minutes before a leg injury sent the NBA's triple-double king to the locker room.

With Simmons soaring and Westbrook ailing, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Game 3 is Saturday night at Washington.

Westbrook went down after colliding with Furkan Korkmaz early in the fourth quarter. He limped off the floor and was restrained by security after a fan threw popcorn at him as he was headed under the tunnel.

Simmons and Joel Embiid each scored 22 points and Tobias Harris added 19 for the top-seeded Sixers. Simmons added nine rebounds and eight assists after becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to have at least 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game in a 125-118 win in Game 1

Russell Westbrook appeared to have popcorn poured on his head by a fan on his way to the locker room with an apparent injury.<br><br>The fan was ejected from the game. <a href="https://t.co/WgtvKMFYHH">pic.twitter.com/WgtvKMFYHH</a> —@SportsCenter

The three-time All-Star still heard plenty of criticism in Philadelphia following that stellar performance because he only scored six points and missed all six of his free throws.

Simmons was aggressive from the start, scoring the team's first two baskets on his way to 12 points in the first quarter, including three dunks.

Bradley Beal had 33 points and Westbrook finished with 10 points and 11 assists for sub-.500 Washington.

Embiid scored on a driving layup, got knocked to the floor and sank a free throw to complete a three-point play in the final minute of the second quarter. Dwight Howard led the crowd's chants of "M-V-P! M-V-P!" for Embiid, who raised both hands and soaked in the adoration.

The Sixers withstood 24 first-half points from Beal in the first half and led 71-57 at halftime. They maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half.