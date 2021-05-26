Skip to Main Content
Joe Harris light the 3-point lamp to lead Nets' Game 2 blowout of Celtics

Joe Harris tied a franchise playoff record with seven 3-pointers, Kevin Durant scored 26 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Boston Celtics 130-108 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Brooklyn forward hits 7 of 10 attempts from deep en route to 25-point performance

Brian Mahoney · The Associated Press ·
Brooklyn coach Steve Nash, centre, and assistant Mike D'Antoni congratulate forward Joe Harris during the fourth quarter of the Nets' 130-108 Game 2 victory over the Boston Celtics in their first-round series on Tuesday. (Kathy Willens/The Associated Press)

Harris had a career playoff-high 25 points and James Harden added 20 as the Nets unleashed their lethal offence after winning Game 1 largely with defence.

Game 3 is Friday in Boston, where the Nets will attempt to build on their first 2-0 lead in a series since they swept the New York Knicks in the first round in 2004.

This one might be headed toward the same result, with the Celtics unable to do much scoring in Game 1 or stop the Nets from doing tons of it in Game 2.

Marcus Smart scored 19 points and Kemba Walker had 17 for the Celtics. Leading scorer Jayson Tatum had only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting before leaving after just 21 minutes when he was poked in the right eye.

After the Nets scored just 16 points in the first quarter of Game 1, Harris had that by himself in the opening quarter of this one while going 4 for 4 behind the arc.

The Nets had started slowly in Game 1 and in the only game their Big Three played together late in the regular season, and on Monday coach Steve Nash said he thought it might be a while before his three stars could walk on the court and be firing on all cylinders.

It was only a day later for Harris, who led the NBA in 3-point percentage this season.

Harris made three straight 3-pointers to extend a three-point lead to 25-13 and there was a little gasp from the crowd when he then stole the ball and dribbled down on a breakaway, as if he might pull up behind the arc. Instead, he went all the way for the layup and a 14-point lead.

It was 40-26 after one period and Harden made consecutive 3s to open the second. That made it a 20-point game and it was never close from there.

Kyrie Irving had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nets, who made 17 3-pointers.

