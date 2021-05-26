Joe Harris light the 3-point lamp to lead Nets' Game 2 blowout of Celtics
Brooklyn forward hits 7 of 10 attempts from deep en route to 25-point performance
Joe Harris tied a franchise playoff record with seven 3-pointers, Kevin Durant scored 26 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Boston Celtics 130-108 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Game 3 is Friday in Boston, where the Nets will attempt to build on their first 2-0 lead in a series since they swept the New York Knicks in the first round in 2004.
This one might be headed toward the same result, with the Celtics unable to do much scoring in Game 1 or stop the Nets from doing tons of it in Game 2.
After the Nets scored just 16 points in the first quarter of Game 1, Harris had that by himself in the opening quarter of this one while going 4 for 4 behind the arc.
The Nets had started slowly in Game 1 and in the only game their Big Three played together late in the regular season, and on Monday coach Steve Nash said he thought it might be a while before his three stars could walk on the court and be firing on all cylinders.
Enjoy this <a href="https://twitter.com/blakegriffin23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blakegriffin23</a> dunk from every angle 🎥 <a href="https://t.co/Vjoxw564lj">pic.twitter.com/Vjoxw564lj</a>—@BrooklynNets
It was only a day later for Harris, who led the NBA in 3-point percentage this season.
Harris made three straight 3-pointers to extend a three-point lead to 25-13 and there was a little gasp from the crowd when he then stole the ball and dribbled down on a breakaway, as if he might pull up behind the arc. Instead, he went all the way for the layup and a 14-point lead.
It was 40-26 after one period and Harden made consecutive 3s to open the second. That made it a 20-point game and it was never close from there.
Kyrie Irving had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nets, who made 17 3-pointers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?