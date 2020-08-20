Jayson Tatum leads Celtics to Game 2 blowout of struggling 76ers

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-101 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Tatum scored a career playoff high for the second straight game after scoring 32 points in the opener Monday.

Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown had 20 for the Celtics. Boston shot 51 per cent from the field and committed just seven turnovers, including two in the first three quarters.

Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, and Josh Richardson added 18 points.

The Celtics lost starting forward Gordon Hayward to a right ankle sprain in Game 1, and expect him to be out for approximately four weeks. Marcus Smart stepped into the starting lineup, and Boston adjusted seamlessly.

The 76ers led by 14 in the first quarter, but the Celtics rallied to lead 65-57 at halftime.

Brown's 360-degree dunk with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter put the Celtics up 74-59. Boston extended its lead to 98-75 at the end of the third quarter. The Celtics held the 76ers to 22 per cent shooting in the period.

Jazz crush Nuggets to even series

Utah's Rudy Gobert blocks the shot of Denver's Nikola Jokic during the first half of the Jazz's 124-105 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday. (Ashley Landis, Pool/The Associated Press)

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter and the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 124-105 on Wednesday to even the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitchell was 10 of 14 from the floor. He helped the Jazz break open the game in the third quarter and increase the lead to 31 in the fourth.

His performance was on the heels of scoring a Jazz playoff-record 57 points in a 135-125 overtime loss in Game 1. Mitchell was the focus of Denver's defence, which helped open up other avenues for teammates.

Jordan Clarkson scored a personal playoff-best 26 points on a day the Jazz shot 51.7 per cent from the floor. They also had 32 assists and hit 20 3-pointers.

Game 3 is Friday.

"We stayed locked in and communicated. That's what we need the whole series," Mitchell said. "We need the same energy and intensity."

Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. had 28 points, and Nikola Jokic added 28 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a rare blowout in what's been a tight showdown between the two teams all season. Despite Denver winning the previous four games, counting the regular season, the total margin was only 21 points.

"All of our games are usually close games and this one got away from us," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "We have to learn from it. We have to look it. We can't be afraid to look into the mirror and see why we lost. But once we do that let's turn the page."

This bodes well for the Jazz: Guard Mike Conley could back for the next game. He returned to the NBA bubble Monday night after leaving for the birth of his son and is going through a four-day quarantine.

"It only adds positives having a player like Mike Conley, and a leader like Mike Conley, back with us," said centre Rudy Gobert, who had 19 points.

No new positives in bubble

The NBA is into the post-season without having any confirmed coronavirus cases among players inside the bubble at Walt Disney World.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday that none of the 341 players who had been tested since results were last released on Aug. 12 had been positive.

The season resumed at Disney on July 30 and the post-season began Monday. Players have been tested daily while on campus. There were two cases of players testing positive upon their arrival at Disney, both of which were found before either made it out of the initial mandatory in-room quarantine.