Dose of Disney magic helps Orlando stun top-seeded Bucks in Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks' hopes of winning their first NBA title since 1971 got off to a rocky start.

Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Bucks 122-110 on Tuesday in the league's fan-free Disney World bubble.

Terrence Ross scored 18 points, Gary Clark added 15 and D.J. Augustin had 11 points and 11 assists for the eighth-seeded Magic, who were 14-point underdogs.

Orlando took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, an intriguing result given that the Bucks can't rely on home-court advantage in these pandemic-altered playoffs.

"We don't care what other people have to say," Vucevic said. "We focus on ourselves and we came out and played a great game on both ends of the floor."

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee. Last season's MVP was held without a field goal over the final 11 minutes and seemed to get more frustrated as the fourth quarter went on.

"You have to really be ready for what they do," Vucevic said. "Especially us against a team like Milwaukee where we have to make sure we know their stuff and we are prepared for everything. Tonight, we definitely were on top of that. We did a good job executing the game plan."

The Bucks came into the post-season as the favourites to win the NBA title. But they went 3-5 in seeding games in the bubble, and that sluggish play carried over into the post-season.

George Hill said the Bucks needed to do some "soul searching."

Antetokounmpo didn't go that far, saying the Bucks' energy level was fine, but that they need to make more shots. Milwaukee made 43 per cent from the field and was 14 of 42 from 3-point land.

"There's no magic wand to point and things are going to change," Antetokounmpo said. "You've got to come out, play hard, play even harder, play together and have fun."

Milwaukee swept the season series against Orlando, winning four games by an average of 17 points, but struggled with the Magic's stingy defence, which caused 16 turnovers and repeatedly clogged the lane, forcing Antetokounmpo to settle for jump shots.

The Bucks' frustration was evident when centre Brook Lopez stomped on a chair — and then kicked it — in the bench area during a timeout.

"Obviously, our main focus was try to make it hard on Giannis, to protect the paint," Vucevic said. "We did that as a team. Gary [Clark] did a great job fighting him and we were able to help."

Butler, Heat get past Pacers

Miami's Jimmy Butler screams following a second-half dunk during the Heat's 113-101 win against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. (Ashley Landis, Pool/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, Goran Dragic had 24 and the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 113-101 on Tuesday in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Heat pulled away in the closing minutes, long after the Pacers had lost star guard Victor Oladipo to an eye injury.

Bam Adebayo had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Heat, who were just a little bit better in a mostly even matchup between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds, who were separated by a game in the standings in this pandemic-shortened season.

Indiana went 6-2 in the seeding games and Miami was 3-5, with the teams splitting a pair of meetings. The Pacers' victory on Friday in the finale allowed them to take the No. 4 seed, which in other years would have been a bigger deal because it meant Indiana would have had home-court advantage.

Butler seemed to treat it like a road game, appearing to jaw at one point toward the virtual Pacers fans filling the sides of the arena in the NBA's Disney World bubble.

T,J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who will try to even the series on Thursday.

Oladipo was limited to 8 minutes before he was scratched in the left eye with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter, appearing to be hit first by Miami's Jae Crowder.

Miami opened a 72-62 lead midway through the third quarter but the Pacers used a good finish to knock it down to an 81-80 deficit heading to the fourth.

It was a three-point game midway through the final period before Butler hit a couple 3-pointers and Dragic added one in an 11-2 surge that made it 107-95 with just over two minutes remaining.