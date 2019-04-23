Antetokounmpo, Bucks sweep aside Pistons
Milwaukee will face Boston in 2nd round
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Detroit 127-104 on Monday night, completing a four-game sweep of the Pistons and advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
The Bucks will face Boston in the second round. The Celtics are coming off a sweep of their own against Indiana.
Antetokounmpo went to the sideline not long after that, with the Bucks comfortably in control.
Griffin was on the bench for much of Milwaukee's crucial run. He sat for the final 4:35 of the third. Antetokounmpo scored 16 points in that quarter, half of which came on free throws.
Detroit led 20-8 early on after a dunk by Griffin. The Pistons were up 62-56 at halftime but still couldn't prevent a fourth straight blowout at the hands of the team that had the NBA's best regular-season record. Milwaukee won the four games by a total of 95 points, and no game was closer than 16.
