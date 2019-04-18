Celtics stage late rally to beat Pacers

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points and the Boston Celtics rallied late in the fourth quarter to beat the Indiana Pacers 99-91 on Wednesday night and take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven, first-round series.

Coming out of a timeout and with a chance to tie, the Pacers' Wesley Matthews threw an inbounds pass into the bench on the other side of the court with 12.1 seconds left. On the ensuing play, the Celtics' Al Horford passed to Jayson Tatum, who was fouled on a two-handed dunk. He completed the three-point play to make it 97-91 with 8.8 seconds left.

The Pacers turned it over again and the Celtics were able to close out the game at the free throw line.

Tatum scored 26 points, including a thunderous dunk down the stretch to help punctuate a 10-0 run by Boston over the final five minutes.

After scoring only eight points in the third quarter of Game 1, the Pacers scored only 12 points in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 23 points. Thaddeus Young added 15 points.

After both teams struggled from the field in Game 1, they combined to hit 10 straight shots to open Game 2.

Game 3 is Friday in Indiana.

Injured Griffin picks up another technical foul from bench

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 26 points in Milwaukee's big third quarter and the Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 to take a 2-0 lead.

Eric Bledsoe led the Bucks with 27 points, and Khris Middleton had 24. Milwaukee is trying win a series for the first time since 2001.

Luke Kennard had 19 points for Detroit. Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond each added 18, and Drummond had 16 rebounds. Detroit star Blake Griffin sat out again with a left knee injury, but received a technical for the second straight game for arguing from the bench.

Detroit clawed within seven in the fourth before the Bucks put it away, capped by a hard drive by Antetokounmpo on a break. He banked in an awkward reverse-angle shot while crashing to the floor after being fouled by Drummond. He competed the three-point play it make it 105-87.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Detroit.

Warriors' Cousins likely done for playoffs

Centre DeMarcus Cousins is unlikely to return this post-season for the Golden State Warriors yet won't require surgery on his torn left quadriceps muscle.

Coach Steve Kerr has named Andrew Bogut as his starter in place of Cousins for Game 3 on Thursday night against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Kevon Looney will also see increased minutes. He scored a career-high 19 points on 6-for-6 shooting in Game 1 while filling in for Cousins.

Playing in just his second career playoff game after a nine-year wait, the 28-year-old Cousins went down in the first quarter of a 135-131 Game 2 loss on Monday night. He fell in front of the Golden State bench after swiping a ball from Patrick Beverley in the backcourt. Cousins immediately grabbed at his left quad then hobbled to the locker room at the 8:09 mark.

The tear was revealed by an MRI exam Tuesday. The big man returned in January from a nearly yearlong absence while recovering from surgery for a torn left Achilles tendon.

"More than anything, I'm just crushed for DeMarcus," Kerr said Wednesday. "He's been waiting his whole career for this and the second game he goes down after putting all that work in to recover from the Achilles. He's had a great season for us."